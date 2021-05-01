India’s coronavirus cases may peak between May 3 and 5, according to a mathematical model of a team of scientists advising the Indian government

FeaturedBreaking NewsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
India’s Covid-19 Cases May Peak Between May 3-5: Government Advisor
India’s Covid-19 Cases May Peak Between May 3-5: Government Advisor
0 19
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 152,027,566
    World
    Confirmed: 152,027,566
    Active: 18,920,530
    Recovered: 129,913,075
    Death: 3,193,961
  • USA 33,103,974
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,103,974
    Active: 6,803,777
    Recovered: 25,710,142
    Death: 590,055
  • India 19,164,969
    India
    Confirmed: 19,164,969
    Active: 3,268,710
    Recovered: 15,684,406
    Death: 211,853
  • Brazil 14,665,962
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,665,962
    Active: 1,067,137
    Recovered: 13,194,538
    Death: 404,287
  • Turkey 4,820,591
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,820,591
    Active: 456,563
    Recovered: 4,323,897
    Death: 40,131
  • Russia 4,805,288
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,805,288
    Active: 267,214
    Recovered: 4,427,946
    Death: 110,128
  • UK 4,416,623
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,416,623
    Active: 74,315
    Recovered: 4,214,791
    Death: 127,517
  • Italy 4,022,653
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,022,653
    Active: 436,170
    Recovered: 3,465,676
    Death: 120,807
  • Germany 3,392,232
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,392,232
    Active: 296,590
    Recovered: 3,012,100
    Death: 83,542
  • Pakistan 825,519
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 825,519
    Active: 90,553
    Recovered: 717,009
    Death: 17,957
  • China 90,671
    China
    Confirmed: 90,671
    Active: 325
    Recovered: 85,710
    Death: 4,636

India’s coronavirus infections may peak in a couple of days, believe a team of scientists advising the government.

The scientists have made the predictions based on a mathematical model developed to gauge the trajectory of the Covid-19 infections in the country.

According to a report published by Reuters, scientists believe that the country’s Covid-19 cases may peak between May 3-5, a week earlier than expected.

“Our belief is that by next week, the daily new cases nationwide would have peaked,” Reuters quoted M. Vidyasagar, head of a government-appointed group of scientists modelling the trajectory of infections, as saying.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday expressed concerns over many states such as Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and Maharashtra reporting a higher peak of coronavirus cases now as compared to what they reported during September last year.

Central government officials also raised concerns about the high growth trajectory of the pandemic reported in these states.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.