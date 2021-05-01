India’s coronavirus cases may peak between May 3 and 5, according to a mathematical model of a team of scientists advising the Indian government

COVID-19 Updates World 152,027,566 World Confirmed: 152,027,566 Active: 18,920,530 Recovered: 129,913,075 Death: 3,193,961

USA 33,103,974 USA Confirmed: 33,103,974 Active: 6,803,777 Recovered: 25,710,142 Death: 590,055

India 19,164,969 India Confirmed: 19,164,969 Active: 3,268,710 Recovered: 15,684,406 Death: 211,853

Brazil 14,665,962 Brazil Confirmed: 14,665,962 Active: 1,067,137 Recovered: 13,194,538 Death: 404,287

Turkey 4,820,591 Turkey Confirmed: 4,820,591 Active: 456,563 Recovered: 4,323,897 Death: 40,131

Russia 4,805,288 Russia Confirmed: 4,805,288 Active: 267,214 Recovered: 4,427,946 Death: 110,128

UK 4,416,623 UK Confirmed: 4,416,623 Active: 74,315 Recovered: 4,214,791 Death: 127,517

Italy 4,022,653 Italy Confirmed: 4,022,653 Active: 436,170 Recovered: 3,465,676 Death: 120,807

Germany 3,392,232 Germany Confirmed: 3,392,232 Active: 296,590 Recovered: 3,012,100 Death: 83,542

Pakistan 825,519 Pakistan Confirmed: 825,519 Active: 90,553 Recovered: 717,009 Death: 17,957

China 90,671 China Confirmed: 90,671 Active: 325 Recovered: 85,710 Death: 4,636

India’s coronavirus infections may peak in a couple of days, believe a team of scientists advising the government.

The scientists have made the predictions based on a mathematical model developed to gauge the trajectory of the Covid-19 infections in the country.

According to a report published by Reuters, scientists believe that the country’s Covid-19 cases may peak between May 3-5, a week earlier than expected.

“Our belief is that by next week, the daily new cases nationwide would have peaked,” Reuters quoted M. Vidyasagar, head of a government-appointed group of scientists modelling the trajectory of infections, as saying.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday expressed concerns over many states such as Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and Maharashtra reporting a higher peak of coronavirus cases now as compared to what they reported during September last year.

Central government officials also raised concerns about the high growth trajectory of the pandemic reported in these states.