India’s coronavirus cases may peak between May 3 and 5, according to a mathematical model of a team of scientists advising the Indian government
India’s coronavirus infections may peak in a couple of days, believe a team of scientists advising the government.
The scientists have made the predictions based on a mathematical model developed to gauge the trajectory of the Covid-19 infections in the country.
According to a report published by Reuters, scientists believe that the country’s Covid-19 cases may peak between May 3-5, a week earlier than expected.
“Our belief is that by next week, the daily new cases nationwide would have peaked,” Reuters quoted M. Vidyasagar, head of a government-appointed group of scientists modelling the trajectory of infections, as saying.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday expressed concerns over many states such as Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and Maharashtra reporting a higher peak of coronavirus cases now as compared to what they reported during September last year.
Central government officials also raised concerns about the high growth trajectory of the pandemic reported in these states.