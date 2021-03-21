Covid 19: Class 10, 12 Exams to be Conducted Offline

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 123,494,493Active: 21,271,144Recovered: 99,500,183Death: 2,723,166
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,482,127Active: 7,243,639Recovered: 22,683,617Death: 554,871
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,950,459Active: 1,238,210Recovered: 10,419,393Death: 292,856
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,599,130Active: 309,052Recovered: 11,130,288Death: 159,790
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,456,869Active: 292,444Recovered: 4,069,395Death: 95,030
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,291,271Active: 514,923Recovered: 3,650,226Death: 126,122
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,356,331Active: 565,453Recovered: 2,686,236Death: 104,642
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,992,694Active: 155,163Recovered: 2,807,572Death: 29,959
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,658,851Active: 168,455Recovered: 2,415,200Death: 75,196
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 626,802Active: 31,107Recovered: 581,852Death: 13,843
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,099Active: 165Recovered: 85,298Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 21/2: Amidst the rising Coronavirus cases, the Government of Maharashtra has announced that exams for class 10th and 12th will be conducted offline. The announcement was made by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.
Changes in the schedule of the examinations have not been made yet. The exams for Class 10 will start on April 29 while for the 12th standard, the papers will begin on April 23.
Due to Covid-19, the duration of the examination will be increased by 15 minutes. For specially-abled students, it will be increased by 20 minutes.