Covid 19: Class 10, 12 Exams to be Conducted Offline

Mumbai, 21/2: Amidst the rising Coronavirus cases, the Government of Maharashtra has announced that exams for class 10th and 12th will be conducted offline. The announcement was made by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Changes in the schedule of the examinations have not been made yet. The exams for Class 10 will start on April 29 while for the 12th standard, the papers will begin on April 23.

Due to Covid-19, the duration of the examination will be increased by 15 minutes. For specially-abled students, it will be increased by 20 minutes.

 

 

