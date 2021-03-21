Gold Prices falls to an All-time Low. Know Today’s Price here!

-
New Delhi, 21/3: Gold Prices have fallen to an all-time high on Sunday. It registered a fall of Rs 140 per 10 gram for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold, according to the Good Returns Website.
The Gold prices were below 45,000 on Sunday with the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold dipping to Rs 43,930 from Rs 44,070 and the price of 24-carat gold falling to Rs 44,930 from Rs 45,070 per 10 grams.
In major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 44,400, Rs 43, 930, Rs 44,560 and Rs 42, 500 respectively