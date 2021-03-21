Gold Prices falls to an All-time Low. Know Today’s Price here!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,494,493 World Confirmed: 123,494,493 Active: 21,271,144 Recovered: 99,500,183 Death: 2,723,166

USA 30,482,127 USA Confirmed: 30,482,127 Active: 7,243,639 Recovered: 22,683,617 Death: 554,871

Brazil 11,950,459 Brazil Confirmed: 11,950,459 Active: 1,238,210 Recovered: 10,419,393 Death: 292,856

India 11,599,130 India Confirmed: 11,599,130 Active: 309,052 Recovered: 11,130,288 Death: 159,790

Russia 4,456,869 Russia Confirmed: 4,456,869 Active: 292,444 Recovered: 4,069,395 Death: 95,030

UK 4,291,271 UK Confirmed: 4,291,271 Active: 514,923 Recovered: 3,650,226 Death: 126,122

Italy 3,356,331 Italy Confirmed: 3,356,331 Active: 565,453 Recovered: 2,686,236 Death: 104,642

Turkey 2,992,694 Turkey Confirmed: 2,992,694 Active: 155,163 Recovered: 2,807,572 Death: 29,959

Germany 2,658,851 Germany Confirmed: 2,658,851 Active: 168,455 Recovered: 2,415,200 Death: 75,196

Pakistan 626,802 Pakistan Confirmed: 626,802 Active: 31,107 Recovered: 581,852 Death: 13,843

China 90,099 China Confirmed: 90,099 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,298 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 21/3: Gold Prices have fallen to an all-time high on Sunday. It registered a fall of Rs 140 per 10 gram for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold, according to the Good Returns Website.

The Gold prices were below 45,000 on Sunday with the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold dipping to Rs 43,930 from Rs 44,070 and the price of 24-carat gold falling to Rs 44,930 from Rs 45,070 per 10 grams.

In major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 44,400, Rs 43, 930, Rs 44,560 and Rs 42, 500 respectively