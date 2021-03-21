ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୯୮ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

-
World
123,494,493
-
USA
30,482,127
-
Brazil
11,950,459
-
India
11,599,130
-
Russia
4,456,869
-
UK
4,291,271
-
Italy
3,356,331
-
Turkey
2,992,694
-
Germany
2,658,851
-
Pakistan
626,802
-
China
90,099
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୧ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୯୮ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୫୮ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୦ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 20th March
New Positive Cases: 98
In quarantine: 58
Local contacts: 40
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 7
6. Cuttack: 9
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 21, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୮୧୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୬୬ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୭୯ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୫ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
20. Sonepur: 2
21. Sundargarh: 7
22. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 72
Cumulative tested: 8788844
Positive: 338817
Recovered: 336066
Active cases: 779
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 21, 2021