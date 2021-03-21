ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୯୮ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୧ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୯୮ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୫୮ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୦ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 20th March

New Positive Cases: 98

In quarantine: 58

Local contacts: 40

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 7

6. Cuttack: 9

