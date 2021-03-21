ଲୋକସଭା ବାଚସ୍ପତି ଓମ୍ ବିର୍ଲା କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,494,493
    World
    Confirmed: 123,494,493
    Active: 21,271,144
    Recovered: 99,500,183
    Death: 2,723,166
  • USA 30,482,127
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,482,127
    Active: 7,243,639
    Recovered: 22,683,617
    Death: 554,871
  • Brazil 11,950,459
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,950,459
    Active: 1,238,210
    Recovered: 10,419,393
    Death: 292,856
  • India 11,599,130
    India
    Confirmed: 11,599,130
    Active: 309,052
    Recovered: 11,130,288
    Death: 159,790
  • Russia 4,456,869
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,456,869
    Active: 292,444
    Recovered: 4,069,395
    Death: 95,030
  • UK 4,291,271
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,291,271
    Active: 514,923
    Recovered: 3,650,226
    Death: 126,122
  • Italy 3,356,331
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,356,331
    Active: 565,453
    Recovered: 2,686,236
    Death: 104,642
  • Turkey 2,992,694
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,992,694
    Active: 155,163
    Recovered: 2,807,572
    Death: 29,959
  • Germany 2,658,851
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,658,851
    Active: 168,455
    Recovered: 2,415,200
    Death: 75,196
  • Pakistan 626,802
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 626,802
    Active: 31,107
    Recovered: 581,852
    Death: 13,843
  • China 90,099
    China
    Confirmed: 90,099
    Active: 165
    Recovered: 85,298
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୧ା୩: ଲୋକସଭା ବାଚସ୍ପତି ଓମ୍ ବିର୍ଲା କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗତ ୧୯ ତାରିଖରେ ସେ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଗତକାଲି ଏମ୍ସରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ତେବେ ତାଙ୍କର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟାବସ୍ଥା ସ୍ଥିର ରହିଥିବା ମେଡିକାଲ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି । ବାଚସ୍ପତି ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ଥିବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କର ସମସ୍ତ ପାରାମିଟର ଠିକ ଅଛି ବୋଲି ଏମ୍ସ ପ୍ରଫେସର ଆରତି ଭିଜ୍ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଅନେକ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ରାଜନେତା, ଅଭିନେତା, କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତଙ୍କ ସହ ବହୁ ପ୍ରତିଭାଶାଳୀ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନେ କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇସାରିଛନ୍ତି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.