ଲୋକସଭା ବାଚସ୍ପତି ଓମ୍ ବିର୍ଲା କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍

World
WorldConfirmed: 123,494,493Active: 21,271,144Recovered: 99,500,183Death: 2,723,166
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,482,127Active: 7,243,639Recovered: 22,683,617Death: 554,871
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,950,459Active: 1,238,210Recovered: 10,419,393Death: 292,856
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,599,130Active: 309,052Recovered: 11,130,288Death: 159,790
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,456,869Active: 292,444Recovered: 4,069,395Death: 95,030
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,291,271Active: 514,923Recovered: 3,650,226Death: 126,122
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,356,331Active: 565,453Recovered: 2,686,236Death: 104,642
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,992,694Active: 155,163Recovered: 2,807,572Death: 29,959
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,658,851Active: 168,455Recovered: 2,415,200Death: 75,196
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 626,802Active: 31,107Recovered: 581,852Death: 13,843
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,099Active: 165Recovered: 85,298Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୧ା୩: ଲୋକସଭା ବାଚସ୍ପତି ଓମ୍ ବିର୍ଲା କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗତ ୧୯ ତାରିଖରେ ସେ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଗତକାଲି ଏମ୍ସରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ତେବେ ତାଙ୍କର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟାବସ୍ଥା ସ୍ଥିର ରହିଥିବା ମେଡିକାଲ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୁହାଯାଇଛି । ବାଚସ୍ପତି ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ଥିବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କର ସମସ୍ତ ପାରାମିଟର ଠିକ ଅଛି ବୋଲି ଏମ୍ସ ପ୍ରଫେସର ଆରତି ଭିଜ୍ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଅନେକ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ରାଜନେତା, ଅଭିନେତା, କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତଙ୍କ ସହ ବହୁ ପ୍ରତିଭାଶାଳୀ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନେ କରୋନାରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇସାରିଛନ୍ତି ।