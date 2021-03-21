Pakistan bans travel from these 12 countries. Know the Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,543,774 World Confirmed: 123,543,774 Active: 21,293,626 Recovered: 99,526,479 Death: 2,723,669

USA 30,482,127 USA Confirmed: 30,482,127 Active: 7,243,639 Recovered: 22,683,617 Death: 554,871

Brazil 11,950,459 Brazil Confirmed: 11,950,459 Active: 1,238,210 Recovered: 10,419,393 Death: 292,856

India 11,599,130 India Confirmed: 11,599,130 Active: 309,052 Recovered: 11,130,288 Death: 159,790

Russia 4,456,869 Russia Confirmed: 4,456,869 Active: 292,444 Recovered: 4,069,395 Death: 95,030

UK 4,291,271 UK Confirmed: 4,291,271 Active: 514,923 Recovered: 3,650,226 Death: 126,122

Italy 3,356,331 Italy Confirmed: 3,356,331 Active: 565,453 Recovered: 2,686,236 Death: 104,642

Turkey 2,992,694 Turkey Confirmed: 2,992,694 Active: 155,163 Recovered: 2,807,572 Death: 29,959

Germany 2,658,851 Germany Confirmed: 2,658,851 Active: 168,455 Recovered: 2,415,200 Death: 75,196

Pakistan 626,802 Pakistan Confirmed: 626,802 Active: 31,107 Recovered: 581,852 Death: 13,843

China 90,099 China Confirmed: 90,099 Active: 165 Recovered: 85,298 Death: 4,636

Islamabad, 21/3: Amid the rise in Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the country has banned travel from 12 countries. These countries include South Africa, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notified a fresh list of countries categorized into A, B, and C after the emergence of the South African and Brazilian strain of the virus and imposed a complete ban on travel from 12 countries, categorized as C.

The travel restrictions and a ban on inbound passengers from 12 countries will remain effective from March 23 to April 5.

Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam have been placed in the category A.

Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia have been placed in category C.

The international travelers from countries not specified in category A require COVID-19 test before commencement of travel to Pakistan.