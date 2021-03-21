Pakistan bans travel from these 12 countries. Know the Details!

-
World
123,543,774
WorldConfirmed: 123,543,774Active: 21,293,626Recovered: 99,526,479Death: 2,723,669
-
USA
30,482,127
USAConfirmed: 30,482,127Active: 7,243,639Recovered: 22,683,617Death: 554,871
-
Brazil
11,950,459
BrazilConfirmed: 11,950,459Active: 1,238,210Recovered: 10,419,393Death: 292,856
-
India
11,599,130
IndiaConfirmed: 11,599,130Active: 309,052Recovered: 11,130,288Death: 159,790
-
Russia
4,456,869
RussiaConfirmed: 4,456,869Active: 292,444Recovered: 4,069,395Death: 95,030
-
UK
4,291,271
UKConfirmed: 4,291,271Active: 514,923Recovered: 3,650,226Death: 126,122
-
Italy
3,356,331
ItalyConfirmed: 3,356,331Active: 565,453Recovered: 2,686,236Death: 104,642
-
Turkey
2,992,694
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,992,694Active: 155,163Recovered: 2,807,572Death: 29,959
-
Germany
2,658,851
GermanyConfirmed: 2,658,851Active: 168,455Recovered: 2,415,200Death: 75,196
-
Pakistan
626,802
PakistanConfirmed: 626,802Active: 31,107Recovered: 581,852Death: 13,843
-
China
90,099
ChinaConfirmed: 90,099Active: 165Recovered: 85,298Death: 4,636
Islamabad, 21/3: Amid the rise in Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the country has banned travel from 12 countries. These countries include South Africa, Rwanda, and Tanzania.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notified a fresh list of countries categorized into A, B, and C after the emergence of the South African and Brazilian strain of the virus and imposed a complete ban on travel from 12 countries, categorized as C.
The travel restrictions and a ban on inbound passengers from 12 countries will remain effective from March 23 to April 5.
Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam have been placed in the category A.
Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia have been placed in category C.
The international travelers from countries not specified in category A require COVID-19 test before commencement of travel to Pakistan.