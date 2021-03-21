Young Female Japanese Motorbiker Revealed To Be 50-Year-Old Man

But it wasn’t until the person behind the account was supposedly revealed on a Japanese show, with viewers told that the young woman is actually a 50-year-old bloke.

According to reports, he’s been using apps and Photoshop to change or alter his appearance.

Many people are now picking up on signs such as the woman having a youthful face, but a less young-looking arm at ‘her’ side.

One wrote: “People fell for that? The face really looks fake and damn, that hairy arm,” while another person added: “This is why you cannot trust social media for anything.”

It is believed that the man altered the way he looks to deceive his followers – with numbers having grown to more than 17,000.

According to 8World News, the social media following grew because of the ‘woman’s’ good looks, as ‘she’ would often post shots of herself with a Yamaha bike.

People also noticed something untoward when a picture was uploaded on 11 February, which showed the photographer’s face in the mirror of the bike.

After zooming in on the image, many people realised that the person behind the camera was a middle-aged man and not the young woman they were expecting.

After people began to draw their own conclusions, Japanese TV shows wanted to get to the bottom of what was going on.

The biker was tracked down and the production crew were shocked to find that underneath the helmet was a man with shoulder length hair.

He went on to share his secrets – telling the show that he just used his phone and a face-changing app, explaining that he did it to increase the engagement of his posts.