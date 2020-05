Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in India. No of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. According to reports, 1,51,767 people have been infected by the deadly virus, and 4337 deaths have been reported. Maharashtra, Gujrat, Delhi, and Tamilnadu are the worst affected states by the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, India surpasses China in terms of Coronavirus infection. India has recorded 170 deaths in the past 24 hours.