According to a study by IIT Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Coronavirus cases may pick up pace during the monsoon.The study was conducted by Vinoj V, Gopinath N and Landu K (School of Earth, Ocean and Climatic Science ) at IIT Bhubaneswar and Bijayini B and Baijayantimala M both from Department of Microbiology at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.