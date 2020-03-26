COVID-19 : Kapil Sharma donates 50lakhs

Mumbai, 26/3: Popular Comedian Kapil Sharma donates 50 lakh rupees to the Prime Minister’s relief fund to fight against the novel Coronavirus.

Kapil took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi. (sic)”