Lockdown period may extend to more than 21 days!

New Delhi, 26/3: The lockdown imposed by Central govt may extend to more than 21 days to fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came out on Thursday and announced a relief package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore. That implies the Government is ready to fight against Corona and may extend up to 3 months.

During this period, Nirmala Sitharaman made big announcements such as funds in the account of women, free gas cylinders, financial assistance to the farmers, help in the EPF of the employees.