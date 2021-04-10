Covid 19: Maharashtra Government to hold All party Meet Today!

COVID-19 Updates World 135,333,049 World Confirmed: 135,333,049 Active: 23,510,737 Recovered: 108,893,125 Death: 2,929,187

USA 31,802,772 USA Confirmed: 31,802,772 Active: 6,881,166 Recovered: 24,346,766 Death: 574,840

Brazil 13,375,414 Brazil Confirmed: 13,375,414 Active: 1,234,595 Recovered: 11,791,885 Death: 348,934

India 13,205,926 India Confirmed: 13,205,926 Active: 1,046,600 Recovered: 11,990,859 Death: 168,467

Russia 4,623,984 Russia Confirmed: 4,623,984 Active: 273,037 Recovered: 4,248,700 Death: 102,247

UK 4,365,461 UK Confirmed: 4,365,461 Active: 281,104 Recovered: 3,957,317 Death: 127,040

Turkey 3,745,657 Turkey Confirmed: 3,745,657 Active: 443,525 Recovered: 3,268,678 Death: 33,454

Italy 3,736,526 Italy Confirmed: 3,736,526 Active: 536,361 Recovered: 3,086,586 Death: 113,579

Germany 2,974,110 Germany Confirmed: 2,974,110 Active: 233,921 Recovered: 2,661,500 Death: 78,689

Pakistan 715,968 Pakistan Confirmed: 715,968 Active: 73,078 Recovered: 627,561 Death: 15,329

China 90,400 China Confirmed: 90,400 Active: 283 Recovered: 85,481 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 10/4: The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is becoming serious day by day. The state reported 58,993 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Looking at the critical situation Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey has called an All-Party meeting today to discuss the current crisis in the state.

According to the sources, the meeting will be attended by prominent leaders of the three parties involved in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, including leaders of BJP, MNS, API, SP, and others.

The State has already imposed the weekend lockdown that comes into force from Friday night.