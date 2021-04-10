Covid 19: Maharashtra Government to hold All party Meet Today!

-
World
135,333,049
WorldConfirmed: 135,333,049Active: 23,510,737Recovered: 108,893,125Death: 2,929,187
-
USA
31,802,772
USAConfirmed: 31,802,772Active: 6,881,166Recovered: 24,346,766Death: 574,840
-
Brazil
13,375,414
BrazilConfirmed: 13,375,414Active: 1,234,595Recovered: 11,791,885Death: 348,934
-
India
13,205,926
IndiaConfirmed: 13,205,926Active: 1,046,600Recovered: 11,990,859Death: 168,467
-
Russia
4,623,984
RussiaConfirmed: 4,623,984Active: 273,037Recovered: 4,248,700Death: 102,247
-
UK
4,365,461
UKConfirmed: 4,365,461Active: 281,104Recovered: 3,957,317Death: 127,040
-
Turkey
3,745,657
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,745,657Active: 443,525Recovered: 3,268,678Death: 33,454
-
Italy
3,736,526
ItalyConfirmed: 3,736,526Active: 536,361Recovered: 3,086,586Death: 113,579
-
Germany
2,974,110
GermanyConfirmed: 2,974,110Active: 233,921Recovered: 2,661,500Death: 78,689
-
Pakistan
715,968
PakistanConfirmed: 715,968Active: 73,078Recovered: 627,561Death: 15,329
-
China
90,400
ChinaConfirmed: 90,400Active: 283Recovered: 85,481Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 10/4: The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is becoming serious day by day. The state reported 58,993 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Looking at the critical situation Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey has called an All-Party meeting today to discuss the current crisis in the state.
According to the sources, the meeting will be attended by prominent leaders of the three parties involved in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, including leaders of BJP, MNS, API, SP, and others.
The State has already imposed the weekend lockdown that comes into force from Friday night.