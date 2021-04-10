ବନ୍ଦ ହେଲା SCB ମେଡ଼ିକାଲ ନର୍ସିଂ କଲେଜ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କଟକ ୧୦ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : SCB ମେଡ଼ିକାଲ ନର୍ସିଂ କଲେଜ ବନ୍ଦ ନେଇ ACS ଙ୍କ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି । କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢୁଥିବା ହେତୁ କଲେଜ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏଭଳି ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନିଆଯାଇଛି । ଆଜି ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୫ଟା ସୁଦ୍ଧା ହଷ୍ଟେଲ ଛାଡ଼ିବା ପାଇଁ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ପୁନଃ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ଗ୍ରହଣ ନହୋଇଥିବା ଯାଏ ନର୍ସିଂ କଲେଜ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ ।

ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରତିଦିନ ନୂଆ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୧୩୭୪ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେଯାଏ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୪୮୧୮୨ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ଏଥି ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୭୦୦୩ ଟି ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୩୯୨୦୦ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୯୩୩୮୭୦୮ ଟି ସାମ୍ପୁଲ୍ ଟେଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଛି ।

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
