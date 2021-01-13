COVID-19 : Malaysia declares state of Emergency

-
Kuala Lumpur, 13/1: Due to a sudden surge of Coronavirus, Malaysia’s king declared a nationwide state of emergency. The Parliament was also suspended though the critics claimed it was a trick to cling to power.
This development came after the PM announced a new restriction across the Southeast Asian nations including the closure of most of the business.
SultanAbdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah agreed to declare an emergency until August 1 following a request from Prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.