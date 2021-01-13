COVID-19 : Malaysia declares state of Emergency

COVID-19 Updates World 92,138,941 World Confirmed: 92,138,941 Active: 24,187,364 Recovered: 65,978,282 Death: 1,973,295

USA 23,373,736 USA Confirmed: 23,373,736 Active: 9,163,475 Recovered: 13,820,475 Death: 389,786

India 10,495,816 India Confirmed: 10,495,816 Active: 215,141 Recovered: 10,129,111 Death: 151,564

Brazil 8,195,637 Brazil Confirmed: 8,195,637 Active: 717,204 Recovered: 7,273,707 Death: 204,726

Russia 3,471,053 Russia Confirmed: 3,471,053 Active: 553,595 Recovered: 2,854,088 Death: 63,370

UK 3,164,051 UK Confirmed: 3,164,051 Active: 1,673,881 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 83,203

Turkey 2,346,285 Turkey Confirmed: 2,346,285 Active: 104,669 Recovered: 2,218,464 Death: 23,152

Italy 2,303,263 Italy Confirmed: 2,303,263 Active: 570,040 Recovered: 1,653,404 Death: 79,819

Germany 1,960,915 Germany Confirmed: 1,960,915 Active: 320,924 Recovered: 1,596,600 Death: 43,391

Pakistan 508,824 Pakistan Confirmed: 508,824 Active: 33,102 Recovered: 464,950 Death: 10,772

China 87,706 China Confirmed: 87,706 Active: 784 Recovered: 82,288 Death: 4,634

Kuala Lumpur, 13/1: Due to a sudden surge of Coronavirus, Malaysia’s king declared a nationwide state of emergency. The Parliament was also suspended though the critics claimed it was a trick to cling to power.

This development came after the PM announced a new restriction across the Southeast Asian nations including the closure of most of the business.

SultanAbdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah agreed to declare an emergency until August 1 following a request from Prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.