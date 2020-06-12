COVID-19: Now You can find testing centers on google search

Now you can find, Coronavirus testing centers by searching on google or by asking to the google assistant and google maps. This news is confirmed by Google. The feature is available in English and other regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Google tweeted,” “Working closely with @ICMRDELHI & @mygovindia, Google Maps, Google Assistant and Search are now beginning to surface testing centers in Hindi, English & 7 regional languages. Before going to a testing center, call the Govt. of India helpline – 1075 & get a doctor’s prescription.”