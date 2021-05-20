Covid-19 Testing From Home : ICMR approves Mylab’s Covid-19 self-testing kit CoviSelf

COVID-19 Updates World 165,565,053 World Confirmed: 165,565,053 Active: 16,325,855 Recovered: 145,807,470 Death: 3,431,728

ICMR has approved a home-based testing kit for Covid-19. It is a home rapid antigen testing (RAT) kit, which is advisable only for symptomatic individuals and people who have come in contact with lab-tested Covid-19 positive people.

CoviSelf (PathoCatch), the indigenously developed test has been designed for home testing and is advisable only for symptomatic individuals and people who came in contact with lab-tested Covid-19 positive patients.

DCGI, too, has approved the market availability of the home-based test kit.

NOT AVAILABLE YET

This testing kit will not be available in the market immediately and will take some time to be widely available.

With this approval, ICMR makes testing much easier now.

HOW TO USE

The home-testing mobile app is available in Google Play Store and Apple Store and must be downloaded by all users.

The mobile app will act as a comprehensive guide of the testing procedure and will provide a positive or negative test result to the patient.

The app christened Mylab Coviself is where one needs to report the results.