COVID-19 Testing to be tripled in New Delhi

New Delhi, 14/6: After holding a key review meeting with the Delhi government, home minister Amit Shah has announced several key decisions. Amit Shah said that the Modi government has determined to stop the spread of Coronavirus in Delhi. The decisions include

Testings to be tripled inNew Delhi. Testing to be done in every polling station in the containment zone. 500 railway coaches to be provided for the shortage of beds 60% of beds in private hospitals to be of the lower fee Committee of AIIMS doctors to be set up to guide small hospitals. House to house contact tracing will be done in the containment zone.