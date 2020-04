Washington DC, 22/4: The World is suffering from the deadly Coronavirus. Corona ha brought a global crisis. A U.S. newspaper has reported a 15-page mourning period for those who died of COVID-19. “The Boston Globe Today” newspaper has mourned the deaths of those who died on April 19. Earlier in the day, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief had decided to express his condolences in the newspaper. The news was tweeted after the mourning was announced. Now it is going viral on social media.