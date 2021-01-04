COVID-19 vaccine : Experts raise question over hasty approval of Vaccine

-
World
85,515,464
WorldConfirmed: 85,515,464Active: 23,184,312Recovered: 60,480,309Death: 1,850,843
-
USA
21,113,528
USAConfirmed: 21,113,528Active: 8,316,492Recovered: 12,436,958Death: 360,078
-
India
10,341,291
IndiaConfirmed: 10,341,291Active: 244,738Recovered: 9,946,867Death: 149,686
-
Brazil
7,733,746
BrazilConfirmed: 7,733,746Active: 724,720Recovered: 6,813,008Death: 196,018
-
Russia
3,236,787
RussiaConfirmed: 3,236,787Active: 559,399Recovered: 2,618,882Death: 58,506
-
UK
2,654,779
UKConfirmed: 2,654,779Active: 2,579,755Recovered: N/ADeath: 75,024
-
Turkey
2,241,912
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,241,912Active: 83,890Recovered: 2,136,534Death: 21,488
-
Italy
2,155,446
ItalyConfirmed: 2,155,446Active: 576,214Recovered: 1,503,900Death: 75,332
-
Germany
1,783,896
GermanyConfirmed: 1,783,896Active: 347,591Recovered: 1,401,200Death: 35,105
-
Pakistan
488,529
PakistanConfirmed: 488,529Active: 35,722Recovered: 442,457Death: 10,350
-
China
87,150
ChinaConfirmed: 87,150Active: 411Recovered: 82,105Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 4/1: DCGI has approved two Coronavirus vaccines for emergency use in India. However, many experts have raised their concerns over the hasty nod to the vaccine. They claimed that the vaccines lack adequate efficacy data.
Previously, the DCGI approved the restricted emergency use of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covisheild and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech.
According to Gagandeep Kang who is working as a professor in Christian Medical College, Vellore ” I am completely unaware of any data that suggests that Covaxin has any efficacy against any SARS-CoV-2 strain ”
Many other experts have also raised their doubts over the approval of the vaccine . However, Randeep Guleria who is the director of AIIMS referred to Covaxin as the backup vaccine and only be used if it was not clear how efficacious the SII vaccine would be.