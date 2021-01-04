COVID-19 vaccine : Experts raise question over hasty approval of Vaccine

COVID-19 Updates World 85,515,464 World Confirmed: 85,515,464 Active: 23,184,312 Recovered: 60,480,309 Death: 1,850,843

USA 21,113,528 USA Confirmed: 21,113,528 Active: 8,316,492 Recovered: 12,436,958 Death: 360,078

India 10,341,291 India Confirmed: 10,341,291 Active: 244,738 Recovered: 9,946,867 Death: 149,686

Brazil 7,733,746 Brazil Confirmed: 7,733,746 Active: 724,720 Recovered: 6,813,008 Death: 196,018

Russia 3,236,787 Russia Confirmed: 3,236,787 Active: 559,399 Recovered: 2,618,882 Death: 58,506

UK 2,654,779 UK Confirmed: 2,654,779 Active: 2,579,755 Recovered: N/A Death: 75,024

Turkey 2,241,912 Turkey Confirmed: 2,241,912 Active: 83,890 Recovered: 2,136,534 Death: 21,488

Italy 2,155,446 Italy Confirmed: 2,155,446 Active: 576,214 Recovered: 1,503,900 Death: 75,332

Germany 1,783,896 Germany Confirmed: 1,783,896 Active: 347,591 Recovered: 1,401,200 Death: 35,105

Pakistan 488,529 Pakistan Confirmed: 488,529 Active: 35,722 Recovered: 442,457 Death: 10,350

China 87,150 China Confirmed: 87,150 Active: 411 Recovered: 82,105 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 4/1: DCGI has approved two Coronavirus vaccines for emergency use in India. However, many experts have raised their concerns over the hasty nod to the vaccine. They claimed that the vaccines lack adequate efficacy data.

Previously, the DCGI approved the restricted emergency use of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covisheild and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech.

According to Gagandeep Kang who is working as a professor in Christian Medical College, Vellore ” I am completely unaware of any data that suggests that Covaxin has any efficacy against any SARS-CoV-2 strain ”

Many other experts have also raised their doubts over the approval of the vaccine . However, Randeep Guleria who is the director of AIIMS referred to Covaxin as the backup vaccine and only be used if it was not clear how efficacious the SII vaccine would be.