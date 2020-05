Beijing, 8/5: According to reports from China, the first COVID-19 vaccine trial successfully conducted on Monkeys. The clinical trial of this vaccine will be done later in the year. The vaccine is named as PiCoVacc.The report was published in a science magazine. The researchers isolated the virus from 11 patients. Among those, five were from China, three were from Italy, one was from Switzerland, one was from the UK and one was from Spain. Then the vaccine was applied to non-human primates.