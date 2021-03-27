Covid 19: Weekend Lockdown Imposed, Know what is Allowed!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 27/3: The Rising Coronavirus cases have forced Kalyan- Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to impose a weekend lockdown in the district on Saturday (March 27) and Sunday (March 28) till further orders.

The KDMC has issued a notice which said that all the establishments except the essential services will remain closed. And restaurants will offer takeaway services only during this period.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
