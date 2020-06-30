COVID-19: Worst is yet to come warns WHO

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the worst of Coronavirus is yet to come. WHO said that the pandemic is increasing particularly in the USA.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said ,”The hard reality is that this is not even close to being over,”
“The worst is yet to come” he added.

