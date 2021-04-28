Covid situation turns grim in Bhubaneswar with report of 1044 new cases in 24 hours

COVID-19 Updates World 149,637,489 World Confirmed: 149,637,489 Active: 18,764,333 Recovered: 127,719,954 Death: 3,153,202

Bhubaneswar, April 28: Covid situation is turning grim in the state capital amid skyrocketing cases and blatant violation of social distancing and mask-wearing norms.

Bhubaneswar recorded its highest single-day spike of 1044 cases in 24 hours.

While 219 were quarantine cases, local contact cases were around five times higher at 825

The active caseload has now reached at 6493 in the capital city.

Despite tall claims to keep the virus spread in check, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is losing its grip in controlling the resurge.

Notably, Odisha reported 8386 new Covid positive cases in 24 hours on 27 April, the state health department said on Wednesday. The tally was around 2,000 higher than the state’s daily Covid cases for the last few days