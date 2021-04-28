Covishield price for states reduced to Rs 300

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, April 28: Serum Institute of India has reduced the price of Covishield to Rs 300 from Rs 400 per dose for buying of states. This was informed by CEO Adar Poonawalla today.
“As a philanthropic gesture on behalf [email protected] I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives,” Poonawalla tweeted.
The announcement comes amid rising media debate and public resentment over the higher prices of vaccines for states and private hospitals since Serum Institute made the announcement weeks ago.
As vaccination opens to all adults from May 1, states and private hospitals can buy doses directly from manufacturers under the Centre’s liberalized policy to tackle the Covid surge in the country.
Serum said it would continue to provide vaccines at Rs 150 a shot to the Centre and Rs 600 for private hospitals.

