ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଭବାନୀ ମଲରେ କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୧ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟକୁ ଆହୁରି ସୁଗମ କରିବାକୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ବା ବିଏମସି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାମାନ କରାଯାଉଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ସହିଦନଗର ସ୍ଥିତ ଭବାନୀ ମଲରେ କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଭବାନୀ ମଲ ପରିସରରେ ଉଭୟ ଆଣ୍ଟିଜେନ ଓ ଆରଟି-ପିସିଆର ଟେଷ୍ଟର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ହୋଇଛି । ଲୋକମାନେ ନିଜ ସୁବିଧାରେ ଭବାନୀ ମଲ ଯାଇ କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରିପାରିବେ । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ଯୋଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

BMC will start Drive-In #COVID19 RTPCR and Antigen Testing facility at BMC Bhawani Mall, Saheed Nagar.

Citizens can get themselves tested at the Centre by going to the centre on their own arrangement in a vehicle.

Always follow COVID19 appropriate behaviour to #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/FEfV6kZqEd

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 11, 2021