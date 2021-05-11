ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଭବାନୀ ମଲରେ କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟ

-
World
160,059,912
-
USA
33,519,192
-
India
23,299,250
-
Brazil
15,214,030
-
Turkey
5,044,936
-
Russia
4,896,842
-
UK
4,437,217
-
Italy
4,123,230
-
Germany
3,538,927
-
Pakistan
864,557
-
China
90,783
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୧ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟକୁ ଆହୁରି ସୁଗମ କରିବାକୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ବା ବିଏମସି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାମାନ କରାଯାଉଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ସହିଦନଗର ସ୍ଥିତ ଭବାନୀ ମଲରେ କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଭବାନୀ ମଲ ପରିସରରେ ଉଭୟ ଆଣ୍ଟିଜେନ ଓ ଆରଟି-ପିସିଆର ଟେଷ୍ଟର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ହୋଇଛି । ଲୋକମାନେ ନିଜ ସୁବିଧାରେ ଭବାନୀ ମଲ ଯାଇ କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରିପାରିବେ । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ଯୋଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
BMC will start Drive-In #COVID19 RTPCR and Antigen Testing facility at BMC Bhawani Mall, Saheed Nagar.
Citizens can get themselves tested at the Centre by going to the centre on their own arrangement in a vehicle.
Always follow COVID19 appropriate behaviour to #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/FEfV6kZqEd
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 11, 2021
ତେବେ ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପୁଣି ୧୧୯୬ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୯୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୦୦୨ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୮୫୮ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫୫ ହଜାର ୭୭୨ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୪୪ ହଜାର ୭୭୮ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୦,୬୮୯ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୮୪ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।