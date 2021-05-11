ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଭବାନୀ ମଲରେ କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 160,059,912
    World
    Confirmed: 160,059,912
    Active: 18,008,180
    Recovered: 138,727,314
    Death: 3,324,418
  • USA 33,519,192
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,519,192
    Active: 6,414,783
    Recovered: 26,508,144
    Death: 596,265
  • India 23,299,250
    India
    Confirmed: 23,299,250
    Active: 3,717,415
    Recovered: 19,328,365
    Death: 253,470
  • Brazil 15,214,030
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,214,030
    Active: 1,031,469
    Recovered: 13,759,125
    Death: 423,436
  • Turkey 5,044,936
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,044,936
    Active: 257,754
    Recovered: 4,743,871
    Death: 43,311
  • Russia 4,896,842
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,896,842
    Active: 272,951
    Recovered: 4,509,915
    Death: 113,976
  • UK 4,437,217
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,437,217
    Active: 58,909
    Recovered: 4,250,699
    Death: 127,609
  • Italy 4,123,230
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,123,230
    Active: 363,859
    Recovered: 3,636,089
    Death: 123,282
  • Germany 3,538,927
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,538,927
    Active: 256,404
    Recovered: 3,196,900
    Death: 85,623
  • Pakistan 864,557
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 864,557
    Active: 78,959
    Recovered: 766,492
    Death: 19,106
  • China 90,783
    China
    Confirmed: 90,783
    Active: 302
    Recovered: 85,845
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୧ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟକୁ ଆହୁରି ସୁଗମ କରିବାକୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ବା ବିଏମସି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାମାନ କରାଯାଉଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ସହିଦନଗର ସ୍ଥିତ ଭବାନୀ ମଲରେ କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଭବାନୀ ମଲ ପରିସରରେ ଉଭୟ ଆଣ୍ଟିଜେନ ଓ ଆରଟି-ପିସିଆର ଟେଷ୍ଟର ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ହୋଇଛି । ଲୋକମାନେ ନିଜ ସୁବିଧାରେ ଭବାନୀ ମଲ ଯାଇ କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରିପାରିବେ । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ ଯୋଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ମୁକେଶ ଅମ୍ବାନୀଙ୍କ ଘର ବାହାରେ ବୋମା ରଖିବା…

ଜି-୭ ସମ୍ମିଳନୀରେ ଯୋଗଦେବୋକୁ ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଯିବେ…

ତେବେ ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପୁଣି ୧୧୯୬ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୯୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୦୦୨ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୮୫୮ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫୫ ହଜାର ୭୭୨ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୪୪ ହଜାର ୭୭୮ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୦,୬୮୯ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୮୪ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.