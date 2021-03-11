Covid Vaccine Price goes down, will now cost This Much! Know Details!

-
New Delhi, 11/3: The center has renegotiated the price of the Covid 19 vaccine. The price is now much lower than the present price.
Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the government has been able to renegotiate the price of Covishield and it will be “significantly less” than Rs 200 per dose.
So far, the government has allowed private health facilities to charge up to Rs 250 for one dose of the vaccine.
Covishield is one of the two vaccines that is granted for emergency use in India.
The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and drug manufacturer AstraZeneca and is being manufactured in India by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India.