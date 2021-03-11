Covid Vaccine Price goes down, will now cost This Much! Know Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 118,764,956 World Confirmed: 118,764,956 Active: 21,793,532 Recovered: 94,337,038 Death: 2,634,386

USA 29,862,124 USA Confirmed: 29,862,124 Active: 8,679,663 Recovered: 20,640,270 Death: 542,191

India 11,285,561 India Confirmed: 11,285,561 Active: 189,202 Recovered: 10,938,146 Death: 158,213

Brazil 11,205,972 Brazil Confirmed: 11,205,972 Active: 1,021,316 Recovered: 9,913,739 Death: 270,917

Russia 4,360,823 Russia Confirmed: 4,360,823 Active: 310,556 Recovered: 3,959,533 Death: 90,734

UK 4,234,924 UK Confirmed: 4,234,924 Active: 761,448 Recovered: 3,348,489 Death: 124,987

Italy 3,123,368 Italy Confirmed: 3,123,368 Active: 487,074 Recovered: 2,535,483 Death: 100,811

Turkey 2,821,943 Turkey Confirmed: 2,821,943 Active: 142,854 Recovered: 2,649,862 Death: 29,227

Germany 2,532,855 Germany Confirmed: 2,532,855 Active: 122,579 Recovered: 2,337,000 Death: 73,276

Pakistan 597,497 Pakistan Confirmed: 597,497 Active: 17,627 Recovered: 566,493 Death: 13,377

China 90,018 China Confirmed: 90,018 Active: 181 Recovered: 85,201 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 11/3: The center has renegotiated the price of the Covid 19 vaccine. The price is now much lower than the present price.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the government has been able to renegotiate the price of Covishield and it will be “significantly less” than Rs 200 per dose.

So far, the government has allowed private health facilities to charge up to Rs 250 for one dose of the vaccine.

Covishield is one of the two vaccines that is granted for emergency use in India.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and drug manufacturer AstraZeneca and is being manufactured in India by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India.