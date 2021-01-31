Covid Vaccine takes another life in Telangana

-
World
103,215,358
USA
26,655,740
India
10,747,091
Brazil
9,176,975
Russia
3,850,439
UK
3,796,088
Italy
2,541,783
Turkey
2,470,901
Germany
2,217,234
Pakistan
544,813
China
89,522
Hyderabad, 31/1: Covid vaccine has claimed another life of a health worker in Telangana. This is the third death in the state in this month so far. The vaccination drive in India started on January 16.
The deceased is identified as a 55-year-old female healthcare worker. She is a resident of Kasipet village in Telangana’s Mancherial district. She received the coronavirus vaccine shot at PHC Kasipet on January 19.
According to Telangana’s Government health care officials, the reason for her death is “clearly indicative of underlying morbidities and not due to Covid vaccination”.
They went on to add that the healthcare worker’s death was caused by “cardio-respiratory arrest triggered by multiple morbidities such as Kyphoscoliosis with restricted lung disease, respiratory infection with type-2 respiratory failure and accelerated hypertension with left ventricular failure”.
Since the vaccination drive started on January 16, over 37 lakh healthcare and frontline workers in India have been vaccinated against Covid-19.