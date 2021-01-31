Covid Vaccine takes another life in Telangana

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 103,215,358
    World
    Confirmed: 103,215,358
    Active: 26,105,328
    Recovered: 74,878,866
    Death: 2,231,164
  • USA 26,655,740
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,655,740
    Active: 9,876,409
    Recovered: 16,328,950
    Death: 450,381
  • India 10,747,091
    India
    Confirmed: 10,747,091
    Active: 169,654
    Recovered: 10,423,125
    Death: 154,312
  • Brazil 9,176,975
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,176,975
    Active: 954,758
    Recovered: 7,998,246
    Death: 223,971
  • Russia 3,850,439
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,850,439
    Active: 477,253
    Recovered: 3,300,004
    Death: 73,182
  • UK 3,796,088
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,796,088
    Active: 2,016,581
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 105,571
  • Italy 2,541,783
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,541,783
    Active: 463,352
    Recovered: 1,990,152
    Death: 88,279
  • Turkey 2,470,901
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,470,901
    Active: 89,627
    Recovered: 2,355,409
    Death: 25,865
  • Germany 2,217,234
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,217,234
    Active: 238,022
    Recovered: 1,921,700
    Death: 57,512
  • Pakistan 544,813
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 544,813
    Active: 33,182
    Recovered: 499,974
    Death: 11,657
  • China 89,522
    China
    Confirmed: 89,522
    Active: 1,668
    Recovered: 83,218
    Death: 4,636

Hyderabad, 31/1: Covid vaccine has claimed another life of a health worker in Telangana. This is the third death in the state in this month so far. The vaccination drive in India started on January 16.

The deceased is identified as a 55-year-old female healthcare worker. She is a resident of Kasipet village in Telangana’s Mancherial district. She received the coronavirus vaccine shot at PHC Kasipet on January 19.

According to Telangana’s Government health care officials, the reason for her death is “clearly indicative of underlying morbidities and not due to Covid vaccination”.

They went on to add that the healthcare worker’s death was caused by “cardio-respiratory arrest triggered by multiple morbidities such as Kyphoscoliosis with restricted lung disease, respiratory infection with type-2 respiratory failure and accelerated hypertension with left ventricular failure”.

Since the vaccination drive started on January 16, over 37 lakh healthcare and frontline workers in India have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.