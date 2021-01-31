Covid Vaccine takes another life in Telangana

COVID-19 Updates World 103,215,358 World Confirmed: 103,215,358 Active: 26,105,328 Recovered: 74,878,866 Death: 2,231,164

USA 26,655,740 USA Confirmed: 26,655,740 Active: 9,876,409 Recovered: 16,328,950 Death: 450,381

India 10,747,091 India Confirmed: 10,747,091 Active: 169,654 Recovered: 10,423,125 Death: 154,312

Brazil 9,176,975 Brazil Confirmed: 9,176,975 Active: 954,758 Recovered: 7,998,246 Death: 223,971

Russia 3,850,439 Russia Confirmed: 3,850,439 Active: 477,253 Recovered: 3,300,004 Death: 73,182

UK 3,796,088 UK Confirmed: 3,796,088 Active: 2,016,581 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 105,571

Italy 2,541,783 Italy Confirmed: 2,541,783 Active: 463,352 Recovered: 1,990,152 Death: 88,279

Turkey 2,470,901 Turkey Confirmed: 2,470,901 Active: 89,627 Recovered: 2,355,409 Death: 25,865

Germany 2,217,234 Germany Confirmed: 2,217,234 Active: 238,022 Recovered: 1,921,700 Death: 57,512

Pakistan 544,813 Pakistan Confirmed: 544,813 Active: 33,182 Recovered: 499,974 Death: 11,657

China 89,522 China Confirmed: 89,522 Active: 1,668 Recovered: 83,218 Death: 4,636

Hyderabad, 31/1: Covid vaccine has claimed another life of a health worker in Telangana. This is the third death in the state in this month so far. The vaccination drive in India started on January 16.

The deceased is identified as a 55-year-old female healthcare worker. She is a resident of Kasipet village in Telangana’s Mancherial district. She received the coronavirus vaccine shot at PHC Kasipet on January 19.

According to Telangana’s Government health care officials, the reason for her death is “clearly indicative of underlying morbidities and not due to Covid vaccination”.

They went on to add that the healthcare worker’s death was caused by “cardio-respiratory arrest triggered by multiple morbidities such as Kyphoscoliosis with restricted lung disease, respiratory infection with type-2 respiratory failure and accelerated hypertension with left ventricular failure”.

Since the vaccination drive started on January 16, over 37 lakh healthcare and frontline workers in India have been vaccinated against Covid-19.