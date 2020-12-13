Cricket: India’s Domestic season will start with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

COVID-19 Updates World 72,220,491 World Confirmed: 72,220,491 Active: 19,999,748 Recovered: 50,606,875 Death: 1,613,868

USA 16,549,366 USA Confirmed: 16,549,366 Active: 6,599,959 Recovered: 9,644,325 Death: 305,082

India 9,859,615 India Confirmed: 9,859,615 Active: 359,037 Recovered: 9,357,513 Death: 143,065

Brazil 6,880,595 Brazil Confirmed: 6,880,595 Active: 729,746 Recovered: 5,969,706 Death: 181,143

Russia 2,653,928 Russia Confirmed: 2,653,928 Active: 500,752 Recovered: 2,106,235 Death: 46,941

UK 1,830,956 UK Confirmed: 1,830,956 Active: 1,766,930 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,026

Italy 1,825,775 Italy Confirmed: 1,825,775 Active: 684,848 Recovered: 1,076,891 Death: 64,036

Turkey 1,809,809 Turkey Confirmed: 1,809,809 Active: 212,045 Recovered: 1,581,565 Death: 16,199

Germany 1,320,592 Germany Confirmed: 1,320,592 Active: 340,921 Recovered: 957,500 Death: 22,171

Pakistan 438,425 Pakistan Confirmed: 438,425 Active: 46,629 Recovered: 383,000 Death: 8,796

China 86,725 China Confirmed: 86,725 Active: 306 Recovered: 81,785 Death: 4,634

Mumbai,13/12: India’s cricket season will start with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 2021. The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah stated in an email to all the state associations that “India’s 2020-21 domestic season will kick off with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is set to take place from January 10 to 31”.

Shah, however, said that a decision on Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be taken once the group stage of the Mushtaq Ali gets over. Feedback from members will be factored in. “BCCI will subsequently seek feedback from the members on organizing any other domestic tournament after the group stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy,” he stated. “The members are requested to factor a subsequent tournament in their planning and make arrangements accordingly,” Shah wrote

It is understood that Mushtaq Ali is being held because the BCCI wants to have a mega players’’ auction in early February ahead of the next IPL which may have nine or 10 teams.