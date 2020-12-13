Cricket: India’s Domestic season will start with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

-
World
72,220,491
WorldConfirmed: 72,220,491Active: 19,999,748Recovered: 50,606,875Death: 1,613,868
-
USA
16,549,366
USAConfirmed: 16,549,366Active: 6,599,959Recovered: 9,644,325Death: 305,082
-
India
9,859,615
IndiaConfirmed: 9,859,615Active: 359,037Recovered: 9,357,513Death: 143,065
-
Brazil
6,880,595
BrazilConfirmed: 6,880,595Active: 729,746Recovered: 5,969,706Death: 181,143
-
Russia
2,653,928
RussiaConfirmed: 2,653,928Active: 500,752Recovered: 2,106,235Death: 46,941
-
UK
1,830,956
UKConfirmed: 1,830,956Active: 1,766,930Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,026
-
Italy
1,825,775
ItalyConfirmed: 1,825,775Active: 684,848Recovered: 1,076,891Death: 64,036
-
Turkey
1,809,809
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,809,809Active: 212,045Recovered: 1,581,565Death: 16,199
-
Germany
1,320,592
GermanyConfirmed: 1,320,592Active: 340,921Recovered: 957,500Death: 22,171
-
Pakistan
438,425
PakistanConfirmed: 438,425Active: 46,629Recovered: 383,000Death: 8,796
-
China
86,725
ChinaConfirmed: 86,725Active: 306Recovered: 81,785Death: 4,634
Mumbai,13/12: India’s cricket season will start with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 2021. The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah stated in an email to all the state associations that “India’s 2020-21 domestic season will kick off with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is set to take place from January 10 to 31”.
Shah, however, said that a decision on Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be taken once the group stage of the Mushtaq Ali gets over. Feedback from members will be factored in. “BCCI will subsequently seek feedback from the members on organizing any other domestic tournament after the group stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy,” he stated. “The members are requested to factor a subsequent tournament in their planning and make arrangements accordingly,” Shah wrote
It is understood that Mushtaq Ali is being held because the BCCI wants to have a mega players’’ auction in early February ahead of the next IPL which may have nine or 10 teams.