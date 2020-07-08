Cricket returns after Corona as England faces West Indies

After a gap of 116 days, Cricket finally returns amidst Coronavirus pandemic. England will face West Indies in the latest test series commencing from today. This will be the first time in history where a match will be played without spectators. Players will have to follow the rules of social distancing. Many old rules will also change with this match. England won the toss and decided to bat against West Indies in Ageas Bowl.

Teams: West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson