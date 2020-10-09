CSK batsmans consider the franchise to be a government job : Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took a dig at Chennai Super Kings (CSK )’s poor performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that some of his batsmen consider the franchise to be a ‘government job’, which would ensure salary even without bad performance.

Despite chasing 168 for victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, the team could manage 157 runs for five wickets despite being in a better position than Shane Watson’s half-century Innings. It was the team’s fourth defeat in the last five matches.

Sehwag told Cricbuzz, “This goal should have been achieved. Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja did not help the team by playing dot balls.

He said, ‘I believe that some batsmen of Chennai Super Kings consider the franchise as a government job. Whether you perform or not, they know they will get their salary. ‘