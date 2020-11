In a high voltage encounter, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai SuperKings defeated play-off hopeful KXIP by 9 wickets. Chasing 154, Chennai started brilliantly with Ruturaj and du Plessis piled up runs for the first wicket. Kings XI never looked to be in control of the game. Ruturaj has dented the hopes of RCB, KKR, and now KXIP’s for the playoffs. Ruturaj scored 62 of 49 runs.