CSK or MI, Which is a better team? Sanjay Manjrekar picks

Former Indian Cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar picked Mumbai Indians ahead of Chennai Superkings when he was asked which is the better team between them?

Manjrekar told Star Sports.“The IPL has been going on for about 12 years, and when we look at winning percentage, which is a good way of looking at teams, a good winning record, CSK is right up there, but of late, there’s been a surge by Mumbai Indians coming through the ranks, winning titles as well. Mumbai Indians have won 4, CSK has won 3 but they have played less IPL,” Manjrekar told Star Sports.

“ When you look at that, Mumbai Indians is emerging as a team that is threatening CSK in the last few years, they have actually been the better team than CSK, a couple of IPL titles to MI. When MI comes to the final, they tend to win it, CSK not as much. When you look at the entire IPL, CSK go first, but of late, maybe Mumbai Indians have a slight edge,” he further added.