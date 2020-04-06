26 nurses and 3 doctors test corona positive , Mumbai hospital sealed

Mumbai,6/4: Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital has been declared a containment zone. At the hospital, 26 nurses and 3 doctors were diagnosed with corona-positive in this week. Now no one can go out of the hospital and no one can come in until the sample of each person inside comes negative.

Suresh Kakani, a local additional municipal commissioner, said a team had been formed under the leadership of health officials to investigate the hospital’s infection. “It’s unfortunate that there are so many infections in the medical system,” he said. They should take precautionary measures.

Currently, samples of 270 staff have been sent for testing. The nurses in the quarters have been transferred to the hospital. The hospital canteen will already provide food. One officer and two constables have been deployed.