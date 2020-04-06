Scale Up Testing Facility- CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, 6/4: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the management of COVID-19 situation in Odisha with Chief Secretary and other officials through video conferencing. Health Minister Naba Das also joined the meeting through video conferencing.

In this meeting, CM urged to scale up the testing facility for COVID-19 patients. He also appreciated the efforts put up by the Team Odisha COVID-19. Now the testing facilities are available in RMRC, AIIMS and in SCB. Odisha CM directed to fasten the process of developing testing facilities at MKCG Berhampur and VIMSAR, Burla.