CSK Ropes In Behrendorff as Hazlewood’s replacement

New Delhi, 9/4: Chennai Super Kings have roped in Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendroff as the replacement for Josh Hazlewood for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.
Josh Hazlewood had pulled out just before the season. He is the third player to do so. Earlier, Josh Phillipe and Mitchell Marsh had also pulled out of the IPL.
Behrendorff, who made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the 2019 season, has played 11 ODIs and seven T20Is for Australia. He played in five IPL games for MI and picked as many wickets.
Chennai Super Kings commence their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.