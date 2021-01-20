CSK to retain Suresh Raina

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chennai, 20/1: After failing to reach the play-off stage for the first time in its history, major changes are expected in the Chennai Superkings squad. However, according to the sources close to CSK, MS Dhoni will continue to lead the  Chennai Side CSK is also decided to retain Raina; Kedar, Chawla, and Vijay’s fate hangs in balance.

Chennai SuperKings is also expected to retain Bravo, Du Plessis, and Sam Curran. Management will make the final decision on Kedar and Chawla

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
