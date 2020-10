CSK vs RR : CSk won the toss and decided to bat first

In a battle of survival, two struggling teams of this season’s Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will face each other. MS Dhoni is out of touch, while Dwayne Bravo’s injury has disturbed the balance of the side. Similarly, Sanju Samson lost his form and Butler is not firing enough. All eyes will be again on Tewatia to do a miracle.

