Cuttack Is in a good position in fighting against Coronavirus:CMC commissioner

Bhubaneswar,27/6: CMC commissioner Ananya Das has said in a press briefing that Cuttack is in a good position in fighting against Coronavirus. The CMC has formed 10 rapid response teams. Data is being collected from door to door in the slums. The control room number 7077775555 has been issued for corona information. People are reporting Coronavirus cases by calling this number. Police have compiled a list of 10,000 adults in Cuttack. A women’s health committee has been set up in the Cuttack slum area. The Sahi Committee of various puja committees of Cuttack is cooperating. 5,101 people came from outside the CMC area. These have been tracked and prevented. Home quarantines are allowed if necessary. Paid quarantines have been arranged at various hotels.