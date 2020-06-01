Cyclone ” Nisarga” likely to head towards Mumbai coast

New Delhi, 1/6: As indicated by IMD, the depression is situated around 370 kilometers (km) southwest of Panjim; 690 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 920 km south-south-west of Surat. It is normal that the depression would escalate into a deep depression throughout the following 12 hours and into extreme cyclonic cyclone Nisarga by Wednesday (June 3).IMD’s cyclone track showed that cyclone Nisarga will cross very close to the Mumbai coast while entering the land. Maharashtra and Gujarat have been placed on pre-cyclone alert .