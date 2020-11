Tamilnadu, 24/11: According to the weather department, the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Monday, with the weather system likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department has said the storm is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry on November 25 evening.