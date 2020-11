In the most exciting season of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals will come face to face with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the playoff spot on the line. Just over a week back both these teams were sitting comfortably with 3-4 games in hand and just needed a win from those to seal the playoff spot but here they are still needing a win in their final game. Delhi lost four games in a row. Sikhar Dhawan’s form is quite a headache for Delhi Capitals.