Diwali Offer on Paytm : Now zero charges on transferring money from Paytm wallet to your bank account
Mobile wallet company Paytm gives its users the option of payment through different modes. Paytm users pay many types of bills from UPI through this app in a pinch. On one hand, users do not have to pay any charge when you enter money from the Paytm Wallet from a bank account. However, on the contrary, users had to pay a charge for transferring money from Paytm Wallet to a bank account. Many users were worried about this. Now the founder of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma has given an answer on this.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma has given a reply to a Paytm user about this. A user asked them what would happen if you removed the 5% charge on transferring money from Paytm Wallet to a bank account? Will this increase the user base? Is it like a chasm for your company? In response, the Paytm founder wrote, ‘Now it’s zero! Yes, we have removed this charge.