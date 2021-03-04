‘Dead Man’ in Karnataka comes alive just before Autopsy

Bengaluru, 4/3: In a bizarre incident, a ‘dead man’ comes to life just before the autopsy. The man was severely injured in a motorcycle crash and was declared dead, however he was found moving n an autopsy table.

The 27-year-old from Karnataka’s Mahalingapur town was brought to a private hospital in a critical condition on the weekend. The doctors declared him dead and took him off the ventilator.

His family moved him to a nearby government hospital where he was to undergo a post-mortem examination on Monday.

The official said doctors at the private hospital had exercised “bad judgment” when they removed him from the ventilator and presumed him dead.

The family has yet to launch a formal complaint, the official added.