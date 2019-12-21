Death threats to BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi,21/12: Former World cup winning cricketer turned BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir has filed a case in Delhi Police that he is receiving death threats from a caller with an international number.

The MP from East Delhi has written to the deputy commissioners of Shahdara and Central districts about the threats received by him on Friday. He adjured the police to ensure the safety and security of his family.

Gautam Gambhir has been vocal on a number of issues regarding national and international events.