Deepa Mehta’s ‘Funny Boy’ will be shown Oscar

Renowned filmmaker Deepa Mehta’s upcoming feature film ‘Funny Boy’ will make a Canadian presentation at the 93rd Oscar Awards (Academy Awards) under the Best International Film category.

A film by Deepa Mehta has entered the competition for the second time. Earlier Deepa Mehta’s film ‘Water’ was nominated for the Oscar Award in the International Feature Film category in 2007.

The film ‘Funny Boy’ is based on the novel of Shyam Selvadurai written in 1994 by the same name. The film tells the story of a young man’s experience in the 70s and 80s between the Tamils ​​and Sinhalese conflict in Sri Lanka.