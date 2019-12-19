Deepak Chahar rule out of Cuttack ODI vs West Indies

Cuttack, 19/12: Indian Young pace spearhead Deepak Chahar ruled out of 3rd ODI against West Indies. Delhi pace sensation Navdeep Saini is named as his replacement. The third ODI will be played at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Chahar felt pain in the back during the second ODI against Indies in Vizag and told by the medical team to take complete rest.

Both the team arrived in Odisha today. The series is very well poised with each of the team winning one each. This ODI match will be the decider which team is going to win the series.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini