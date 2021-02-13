Deepika Padukone gives it back to the Troll

Mumbai, 13/2: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone gave it back to a troll who abused her on social media.

Deepika called out to the hater who continuously sent her abuses through direct messages on her Instagram account.

“Wow! Your family and friends must be soo proud of you,” the actor wrote mockingly over a screenshot of the messages and shared it on her Instagram Stories. The actor has deleted the Story.