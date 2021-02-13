Deepika Padukone gives it back to the Troll

-
World
108,794,577
WorldConfirmed: 108,794,577Active: 25,424,974Recovered: 80,973,848Death: 2,395,755
-
USA
28,106,704
USAConfirmed: 28,106,704Active: 9,573,871Recovered: 18,040,312Death: 492,521
-
India
10,892,550
IndiaConfirmed: 10,892,550Active: 138,253Recovered: 10,598,709Death: 155,588
-
Brazil
9,765,694
BrazilConfirmed: 9,765,694Active: 849,766Recovered: 8,678,327Death: 237,601
-
Russia
4,057,698
RussiaConfirmed: 4,057,698Active: 400,095Recovered: 3,577,907Death: 79,696
-
UK
4,013,799
UKConfirmed: 4,013,799Active: 1,803,505Recovered: 2,094,007Death: 116,287
-
Italy
2,697,296
ItalyConfirmed: 2,697,296Active: 402,174Recovered: 2,202,077Death: 93,045
-
Turkey
2,572,190
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,572,190Active: 83,702Recovered: 2,461,204Death: 27,284
-
Germany
2,330,422
GermanyConfirmed: 2,330,422Active: 153,386Recovered: 2,112,000Death: 65,036
-
Pakistan
561,625
PakistanConfirmed: 561,625Active: 25,649Recovered: 523,700Death: 12,276
-
China
89,756
ChinaConfirmed: 89,756Active: 763Recovered: 84,357Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 13/2: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone gave it back to a troll who abused her on social media.
Deepika called out to the hater who continuously sent her abuses through direct messages on her Instagram account.
“Wow! Your family and friends must be soo proud of you,” the actor wrote mockingly over a screenshot of the messages and shared it on her Instagram Stories. The actor has deleted the Story.