Rahul Gandhi joined tractor march of Farmers

New Delhi, 13/2 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi participated in a farmers’ tractor march in Rupangarh near Ajmer in Rajasthan. During this, he also drove a tractor. He said that no farmer will talk to the government until the agricultural laws are repealed. Rahul said that he was, and will be with the farmers.

Rahul Gandhi said, “I have come to talk about the three new laws that PM Modi has brought. What is the goal behind them? Killing the mandi is the first goal. The second law is going to start unlimited hoarding in the country. The country’s largest Business is for agriculture. It is a business of forty lakh crores which is not of anyone. The business of 40 percent of people of the country is agriculture. PM Modi wants this entire business to be handed over to his two friends, this is the goal of the law. “The farmer of the country is saying that we will die but this will not happen. Workers, small businessmen are standing behind all the farmers.”

