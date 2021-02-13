Rahul Gandhi joined tractor march of Farmers

COVID-19 Updates World 108,793,747 World Confirmed: 108,793,747 Active: 25,425,973 Recovered: 80,972,031 Death: 2,395,743

USA 28,106,704 USA Confirmed: 28,106,704 Active: 9,573,871 Recovered: 18,040,312 Death: 492,521

India 10,892,550 India Confirmed: 10,892,550 Active: 138,253 Recovered: 10,598,709 Death: 155,588

Brazil 9,765,694 Brazil Confirmed: 9,765,694 Active: 849,766 Recovered: 8,678,327 Death: 237,601

Russia 4,057,698 Russia Confirmed: 4,057,698 Active: 400,095 Recovered: 3,577,907 Death: 79,696

UK 4,013,799 UK Confirmed: 4,013,799 Active: 1,803,505 Recovered: 2,094,007 Death: 116,287

Italy 2,697,296 Italy Confirmed: 2,697,296 Active: 402,174 Recovered: 2,202,077 Death: 93,045

Turkey 2,572,190 Turkey Confirmed: 2,572,190 Active: 83,702 Recovered: 2,461,204 Death: 27,284

Germany 2,330,422 Germany Confirmed: 2,330,422 Active: 153,386 Recovered: 2,112,000 Death: 65,036

Pakistan 561,625 Pakistan Confirmed: 561,625 Active: 25,649 Recovered: 523,700 Death: 12,276

China 89,756 China Confirmed: 89,756 Active: 763 Recovered: 84,357 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 13/2 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi participated in a farmers’ tractor march in Rupangarh near Ajmer in Rajasthan. During this, he also drove a tractor. He said that no farmer will talk to the government until the agricultural laws are repealed. Rahul said that he was, and will be with the farmers.

Rahul Gandhi said, “I have come to talk about the three new laws that PM Modi has brought. What is the goal behind them? Killing the mandi is the first goal. The second law is going to start unlimited hoarding in the country. The country’s largest Business is for agriculture. It is a business of forty lakh crores which is not of anyone. The business of 40 percent of people of the country is agriculture. PM Modi wants this entire business to be handed over to his two friends, this is the goal of the law. “The farmer of the country is saying that we will die but this will not happen. Workers, small businessmen are standing behind all the farmers.”