Oxford Vaccine to be tested on Children

-
World
108,793,747
WorldConfirmed: 108,793,747Active: 25,425,973Recovered: 80,972,031Death: 2,395,743
-
USA
28,106,704
USAConfirmed: 28,106,704Active: 9,573,871Recovered: 18,040,312Death: 492,521
-
India
10,892,550
IndiaConfirmed: 10,892,550Active: 138,253Recovered: 10,598,709Death: 155,588
-
Brazil
9,765,694
BrazilConfirmed: 9,765,694Active: 849,766Recovered: 8,678,327Death: 237,601
-
Russia
4,057,698
RussiaConfirmed: 4,057,698Active: 400,095Recovered: 3,577,907Death: 79,696
-
UK
4,013,799
UKConfirmed: 4,013,799Active: 1,803,505Recovered: 2,094,007Death: 116,287
-
Italy
2,697,296
ItalyConfirmed: 2,697,296Active: 402,174Recovered: 2,202,077Death: 93,045
-
Turkey
2,572,190
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,572,190Active: 83,702Recovered: 2,461,204Death: 27,284
-
Germany
2,330,422
GermanyConfirmed: 2,330,422Active: 153,386Recovered: 2,112,000Death: 65,036
-
Pakistan
561,625
PakistanConfirmed: 561,625Active: 25,649Recovered: 523,700Death: 12,276
-
China
89,756
ChinaConfirmed: 89,756Active: 763Recovered: 84,357Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 13/2: The University of Oxford has launched a study to find out the safety and immune response of the Covid 19 vaccine in children. Oxford has collaborated with AstraZeneca Plc to develop the vaccine.
The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective for people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university. Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.