Oxford Vaccine to be tested on Children

New Delhi, 13/2: The University of Oxford has launched a study to find out the safety and immune response of the Covid 19 vaccine in children. Oxford has collaborated with AstraZeneca Plc to develop the vaccine.

The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective for people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university. Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.