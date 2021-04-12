Deepika Padukone Steps down as the head of MAMI

-
Mumbai, 12/4: After serving as the head of MAMI for nearly two years, actor Deepika Padukone has decided to step down from the position. Deepika took to her Instagram story and released a statement regarding the same citing her slate of work as the reason behind it. The actor said she will not be able to give undivided attention to the festival it requires.
Deepika’s statement read as “Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home.
I have come to realise, however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires.
I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime.”