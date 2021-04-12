Deepika Padukone Steps down as the head of MAMI

COVID-19 Updates World 136,734,084 World Confirmed: 136,734,084 Active: 23,811,450 Recovered: 109,971,227 Death: 2,951,407

USA 31,918,601 USA Confirmed: 31,918,601 Active: 6,862,250 Recovered: 24,480,522 Death: 575,829

India 13,527,717 India Confirmed: 13,527,717 Active: 1,200,979 Recovered: 12,156,529 Death: 170,209

Brazil 13,482,543 Brazil Confirmed: 13,482,543 Active: 1,248,447 Recovered: 11,880,803 Death: 353,293

Russia 4,649,710 Russia Confirmed: 4,649,710 Active: 274,282 Recovered: 4,272,165 Death: 103,263

UK 4,369,775 UK Confirmed: 4,369,775 Active: 270,659 Recovered: 3,972,029 Death: 127,087

Turkey 3,849,011 Turkey Confirmed: 3,849,011 Active: 483,661 Recovered: 3,331,411 Death: 33,939

Italy 3,769,814 Italy Confirmed: 3,769,814 Active: 533,005 Recovered: 3,122,555 Death: 114,254

Germany 3,009,541 Germany Confirmed: 3,009,541 Active: 246,677 Recovered: 2,683,900 Death: 78,964

Pakistan 725,602 Pakistan Confirmed: 725,602 Active: 75,266 Recovered: 634,835 Death: 15,501

China 90,426 China Confirmed: 90,426 Active: 295 Recovered: 85,495 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 12/4: After serving as the head of MAMI for nearly two years, actor Deepika Padukone has decided to step down from the position. Deepika took to her Instagram story and released a statement regarding the same citing her slate of work as the reason behind it. The actor said she will not be able to give undivided attention to the festival it requires.

Deepika’s statement read as “Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home.

I have come to realise, however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires.

I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime.”